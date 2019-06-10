Taco Bell Is Offering You A Free Taco On June 18th!

The giveaway is part of the Tex-Mex chain’s fourth annual “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, which runs during the NBA finals and awards fans with free food when a team wins while on the road.

Because the Golden State Warriors won game 2 on the road, North American Taco Bells will offer up a Doritos Loco Taco between 2pm and 6pm while supplies last. If that time doesn’t work for you, you can register on the Taco bell website or app and redeem all day- when you get the chance!

The Warriors stole Game 2 in the NBA Finals, which means free tacos for everyone June 18. 🌮🎉 (No text required…) — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

Rules do apply so its best to check the website