Taylor Swift Celebrates Her 30th Birthday In A Big Way!

Anyone else feel a little better about her achievements now that she is 30!

By Dirt/Divas

It started on Thursday for Taylor when she was awarded with the first-ever Billboard Woman of the Decade Award.

And then there was Taylor’s Christmas-themed birthday bash, which was held inside New York’s Oscar Wilde restaurant.

The cake was red and white roses and had the faces of her three cats (Benjamin, Olivia and Meredith) on it.

 

 

The birthday celebrations continued with fans after the Jingle Ball!

