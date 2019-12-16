Taylor Swift Celebrates Her 30th Birthday In A Big Way!

It started on Thursday for Taylor when she was awarded with the first-ever Billboard Woman of the Decade Award.

And then there was Taylor’s Christmas-themed birthday bash, which was held inside New York’s Oscar Wilde restaurant.

The cake was red and white roses and had the faces of her three cats (Benjamin, Olivia and Meredith) on it.

🎥 Todrick, Gigi, Blake, Martha, Abigail, Antoni, Jari, Ryan, Ashley and MORE wishing Taylor a happy THIR-TAY at her birthday party last night! #HappyBirthdayTaylor pic.twitter.com/B4b0WJJDvf — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) December 14, 2019

The birthday celebrations continued with fans after the Jingle Ball!