Taylor Swift Celebrates Her 30th Birthday In A Big Way!
Anyone else feel a little better about her achievements now that she is 30!
It started on Thursday for Taylor when she was awarded with the first-ever Billboard Woman of the Decade Award.
And then there was Taylor’s Christmas-themed birthday bash, which was held inside New York’s Oscar Wilde restaurant.
The cake was red and white roses and had the faces of her three cats (Benjamin, Olivia and Meredith) on it.
🎥 Todrick, Gigi, Blake, Martha, Abigail, Antoni, Jari, Ryan, Ashley and MORE wishing Taylor a happy THIR-TAY at her birthday party last night! #HappyBirthdayTaylor pic.twitter.com/B4b0WJJDvf
— Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) December 14, 2019
The birthday celebrations continued with fans after the Jingle Ball!
View this post on Instagram
Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind… I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*