Highlights: Taylor Swift on New Heights Podcast- Love, Life, & Her New Album

Taylor Swift made her much-anticipated first appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast this week, and she didn’t come empty-handed — announcing her new album The Life of a Showgirl and dishing on everything from life on tour to football strategy. Here’s what we learned.

The Big Reveal: The Life of a Showgirl

Swift confirmed that her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, drops October 3, 2025. The 12-track record — a nod to it being her 12th album — includes a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track and even a cover of George Michael’s Father Figure.

The album was recorded in Europe during her record-breaking Eras Tour and, according to Swift, captures an “infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic” chapter in her life. Unlike The Tortured Poets Department, there’s no surprise sister album coming — she says these 12 songs are “the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.”

Track Listing

The Fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t Wood Cancelled! Honey The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter)\

Album Art Reveal

Max Martin and Shellback Are Back

Longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback return for this album, the team behind Shake It Off and Blank Space. Swift called them “geniuses” and credited them for helping her keep the bar “really high” on this project.

Her “Welcome to the NFL” Moment

Swift’s initiation into NFL life came during the 2024 AFC Championship game. After the Chiefs won, Travis’ mom Donna led her down to the field — something she wasn’t expecting. The flood of lights, cameras, and media left her stunned: “I’ve never seen this much media in my life and I’ve seen a lot of media.”

How Football and Music Aren’t So Different

On the podcast, Swift pointed out that she and Travis have “very similar” jobs: both perform for three-plus hours in NFL stadiums, whether it’s in a locker room or a dressing room. She’s also developed a genuine love for the sport, admitting she now screams during NFL Draft picks and has learned terms like Cover 2 and man coverage.

The Andy Reid Connection

Swift revealed that her dad, Scott, is friends with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who even vouched for Travis early in their relationship. “I now know that he is literally the most iconic, legendary coach of all time,” she said, praising his calm leadership style.

Seeing Their Impact on Fans

Both Swift and Travis have noticed the surge of new NFL fans — especially young girls — since their relationship went public. “It was a pleasant surprise,” Swift said, recalling spotting “proud fathers” at games with their daughters in Chiefs gear.

First Date Football Lesson

Swift shared a funny moment from their first date when she asked Travis what it was like to line up against his brother Jason in the Super Bowl — not realizing they play on the same side of the ball. “I now know what an insane question that was,” she laughed.

Watch the FULL podcast below.