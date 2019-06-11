Ten Most Common “Rules Of The House” Parents Have For Their Kids
It's very clear that times have changed when it comes to parenting!
A new survey found 54% of parents say that they’re more relaxed about the rules than their parents were. And only 52% said their kids have a curfew. The most common time is 8:30 PM.
Here are the ten most common “rules of the house” parents have for their kids . . .
1. Always say “please” and “thank you.” 50% said it’s a rule in their home.
2. Always be kind, 49%.
3. Before you can play, you have to finish your homework, 48%.
4. Always put things back where you found them, 46%. That’s also the #1 rule kids BREAK, according to the survey.
5. Clean the table after dinner, 46%.
6. Having dinner together as a family, 44%.
7. No phones at the table, 41%.
8. Help carry the groceries in, 37%.
9. No yelling in the house, 36%.
10. You can’t go to bed angry, 34%.
THE TOP 5 MOST FREQUENTLY BROKEN HOUSE RULES
Put things back where you found them 28%
Clean up plates after eating 26%
No shouting 26%
No phones at the dinner table 24%
Complete homework before playing 24%