Listen Live

Ten Most Common “Rules Of The House” Parents Have For Their Kids

It's very clear that times have changed when it comes to parenting!

By Kool Parents

A new survey found 54% of parents say that they’re more relaxed about the rules than their parents were.  And only 52% said their kids have a curfew.  The most common time is 8:30 PM.

Here are the ten most common “rules of the house” parents have for their kids . . .

 

1.  Always say “please” and “thank you.”  50% said it’s a rule in their home.

2.  Always be kind, 49%.

3.  Before you can play, you have to finish your homework, 48%.

4.  Always put things back where you found them, 46%.  That’s also the #1 rule kids BREAK, according to the survey.

5.  Clean the table after dinner, 46%.

6.  Having dinner together as a family, 44%.

7.  No phones at the table, 41%.

8.  Help carry the groceries in, 37%.

9.  No yelling in the house, 36%.

10.  You can’t go to bed angry, 34%.

 

THE TOP 5 MOST FREQUENTLY BROKEN HOUSE RULES

Put things back where you found them                       28%

Clean up plates after eating                                        26%

No shouting                                                                 26%

No phones at the dinner table                                     24%

Complete homework before playing                            24%

More

Related posts

The Biggest Stresses For Parents

Page’s 5: Closet Hacks

Grandmothers May Be To Thank For Human Evolution!