TEN WORDS PARENTS USE, SO THEY DON’T SWEAR IN FRONT OF THEIR KIDS

A recent survey asked 2,000 parents for alternate words and phrases they use, so they don’t curse in front of their kids.

More than half of parents asked, said it was perfectly acceptable to swear in front of their kids… The results show 52 per cent are happy to use bad language in the presence of their children.

One in five parents of young kids said they think its fine to swear in front of them because they have no idea what the words mean..One in five believe swearing is harmless, and simply a part of everyday language. But in case you’re on the other side of this….

Here are ten popular answers . . .

1. “What the frog.”

2. “Sugar,” instead of the S-word.

3. “Oh muck.”

4. “Shitake mushrooms.” (Seriously? Who says that?)

5. “Mother-SMUCKER.”

6. “Oh, cheeses,” instead of “Oh, Jesus.”

7. “Shut the front door.”

8. “Fire truck.”

9. “Bull spit.”

10. “Oh ship.”

A few more that ranked a little lower were “fudge,” “nuts,” “shoot,” “for freaks sake,” and “what the heck.”