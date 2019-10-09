Teslas Will Soon Come With Customized Horn And Movement Sounds

Soon your Telsa will Fart! Elon Musk says that you can make the horn sound like goats and coconuts also!

Elon Musk took to twitter to tease the the company’s cars will soon feature a wide variety of horn and movement sounds.

Customized horn & movement sounds (coconuts being one, of course) coming to Teslas soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

According to popular mechanics…

The coconuts in Musk’s tweet are likely a reference to the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, in which the sound of coconuts being slapped together replicate the sounds of a horse.