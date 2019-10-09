Listen Live

Teslas Will Soon Come With Customized Horn And Movement Sounds

No need for those fart mufflers when you horn can make the same sound

By Kool Tech

Soon your Telsa will Fart! Elon Musk says that you can make the horn sound like goats and coconuts also!

Elon Musk took to twitter to tease the the company’s cars will soon feature a wide variety of horn and movement sounds.

According to popular mechanics…

The coconuts in Musk’s tweet are likely a reference to the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, in which the sound of coconuts being slapped together replicate the sounds of a horse.

