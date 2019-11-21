The Foods You’re Most Likely To Break Your Diet For During The Holidays!

41% of people use the holidays as a reason to punt on healthy habits, and one in three have already started postponing those habits until January.

The survey also found 47% of people say they already know they’ll give in and break their diet during the holiday season. The top foods that we break our diet for are cookies, pies and cakes, and home-cooked holiday meals.

30% of people say they’ve had a moment during the holidays where they’ve unbuttoned their pants because they ate too much.

And overall, the average person will gain SIX pounds over the next month-and-a-half. That’s the same amount of weight we packed on last year.