The Fortnite World Cup Was Held This Weekend And A 16-Year-Old Won $3 Million

The free video game from developer Epic Games has generated billions of dollars and become an obsession for gamers of all ages.

The best Fortnite players in the world gathered at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City over the weekend for the biggest Fortnite Tournament ever. They called it “Fortnite World Cup,” it cost $30 milliion to put on and offered a first-place prize of $3 million for the winning team.

Sunday was the last day of the event and it was all about the solo tournament. Players from all across the globe who qualified in smaller tournaments competed, and it was 16-year-old Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf who won the $3 million first-place prize.

