The Gender Sleep Gap Is Real!

Not sleeping well because of your partner?  Join the club!

By Kool Mornings

Gender sleep gap is real and seems to effect women more according to a new study!

One British survey found the average woman estimates that she loses around three hours sleep a night because of her partner.

This amounts to 1,095 hours of sleep lost a year, or, 45 days a year.  Out of 2000 people in this survey, one in two women say that they constantly feel sleep deprived.  The cause of lack of sleep in women?

  • Almost a quarter of women say they don’t sleep well because their partner snores…
  • Parenting was another big reason for women not getting a restful night of sleep.
  • Work stress was also said to be a fact as to why women aren’t sleeping at night.
  • And then there’s the biological differences, hormonal changes can cause sleep issues- period pain, hot flashes and sweats associated with menopause!

It’s recommended that adults get a minimum of 7 hours sleep a night – ideally 7-9 hours. Those who fail to do this could face major health problems, such as heart disease and diabetes.  A lack of sleep can also increase the risk of breast cancer and dementia — both leading causes of death for women.

