The Gender Sleep Gap Is Real!

Gender sleep gap is real and seems to effect women more according to a new study!

One British survey found the average woman estimates that she loses around three hours sleep a night because of her partner.

This amounts to 1,095 hours of sleep lost a year, or, 45 days a year. Out of 2000 people in this survey, one in two women say that they constantly feel sleep deprived. The cause of lack of sleep in women?

Almost a quarter of women say they don’t sleep well because their partner snores…

Parenting was another big reason for women not getting a restful night of sleep.

Work stress was also said to be a fact as to why women aren’t sleeping at night.

And then there’s the biological differences, hormonal changes can cause sleep issues- period pain, hot flashes and sweats associated with menopause!

It’s recommended that adults get a minimum of 7 hours sleep a night – ideally 7-9 hours. Those who fail to do this could face major health problems, such as heart disease and diabetes. A lack of sleep can also increase the risk of breast cancer and dementia — both leading causes of death for women.

