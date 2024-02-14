The Greatest Love Songs Vs The Greatest Breakup Songs!

Since today is the day of love, Valentine’s Day! Let’s start with lovey-dovey songs! Someone put together a couple of lists of songs. Songs for those in love, and songs for those who have just been through a break up!

The Greatest Love Songs From 1990 to Now…

“My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion (1997)

. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston (1992)

3. “Un-break My Heart” by Toni Braxton (1996

4. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith (1998

5. “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis (2007)

6. “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran (2017)

7. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran (2014)

8. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri (2011)

9. “All of Me” by John Legend (2013)

10. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran (2017)

The Best Break-UP Songs!

Breakups can be painful but they can also be inspiration for unforgettable songs! Just like a love song, breakup tracks resinate with listeners who have experienced the journey of love lost… So here are some of the best breakup tracks from 1990 to now…

Someone Like You…Adele (2011)

We Belong Together…Mariah Carey (2005)

Irreplaceable…Beyonce (2006)

Someone You Loved…Lewis Capaldi (2019)

Since U Been Gone…Kelly Clarkson (2004)

Torn…Natalie Imbruglia (1997)

Cry me A Rive…Justin Timberlake (2002)

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together…Taylor Swift (2012)