THE LATEST SPECIALTY STREET FOOD IN CHINA IS GRILLED ICE CUBES

Ever tried grilling ice?

Some TikToks are making the rounds, claiming that Grilled Ice has become a specialty street food in Northeast China.

The vendor takes some ice, throws it on a grill, seasons it with spices like chilli, cumin, scallions, coriander, and sauce, and then serves it up. One serving of grilled ice reportedly costs $2.

Many people wonder if the ice would melt, but the idea is to use big chunks of ice and “grill” it quickly. One customer described it as “spicy” and “interesting.”

As we all know, you can’t believe everything you see on social media, and some locals say they’ve never seen it so it must be a joke. But others say that it IS legit. (Either way, it’s silly, right?)