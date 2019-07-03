Listen Live

The Most Common Break-Up Lines, According To A New Survey

New Survey found that one in five people have been dumped via text!  (classy) 

By Kool Mornings

It’s true, that younger people are more likely to use their phone to avoid a face to face.  13% of people prefer the dumping to come via text. 

People surveyed, one in eight say they would rather the break-up text then to be ghosted.  Ghosting is where the person just vanishes with no explanation. 

However, the study also found that it’s not considered appropriate to break up using a text if you have been on more than three dates.

Remember the good old says when you would break up with someone with a letter?  Yah, that doesn’t happen anymore!

But when we DO take the grown-up route and break it off, there are some go-to phrases we all lean on.  Here are the ten most common break-up lines people use . . .

 

1.  “We need to talk.”

 

2.  “It’s not you, it’s me.”

 

3.  “We want different things.”

 

4.  “I’m not the right person for you.”

 

5.  “I’ve been thinking . . .”

 

6.  “I need space.”

 

7.  “I’m not ready for a serious relationship.”

 

8.  “I just need some time for me.”

 

9.  “There’s someone else.”

 

10.  “I don’t know how to tell you this, but . . .”

More

 

Related posts

Summer Fun From The 80’s That Is No Longer Acceptable!

There Is A New Anti-Boob Sweat Bra Available-Hallelujah!

Floatable Wine Glasses Exist And We Can All Die Happy Now