The Most Common Break-Up Lines, According To A New Survey
New Survey found that one in five people have been dumped via text! (classy)
It’s true, that younger people are more likely to use their phone to avoid a face to face. 13% of people prefer the dumping to come via text.
People surveyed, one in eight say they would rather the break-up text then to be ghosted. Ghosting is where the person just vanishes with no explanation.
However, the study also found that it’s not considered appropriate to break up using a text if you have been on more than three dates.
Remember the good old says when you would break up with someone with a letter? Yah, that doesn’t happen anymore!
But when we DO take the grown-up route and break it off, there are some go-to phrases we all lean on. Here are the ten most common break-up lines people use . . .
1. “We need to talk.”
2. “It’s not you, it’s me.”
3. “We want different things.”
4. “I’m not the right person for you.”
5. “I’ve been thinking . . .”
6. “I need space.”
7. “I’m not ready for a serious relationship.”
8. “I just need some time for me.”
9. “There’s someone else.”
10. “I don’t know how to tell you this, but . . .”