The Most Common Break-Up Lines, According To A New Survey

It’s true, that younger people are more likely to use their phone to avoid a face to face. 13% of people prefer the dumping to come via text.

People surveyed, one in eight say they would rather the break-up text then to be ghosted. Ghosting is where the person just vanishes with no explanation.

However, the study also found that it’s not considered appropriate to break up using a text if you have been on more than three dates.

Remember the good old says when you would break up with someone with a letter? Yah, that doesn’t happen anymore!

But when we DO take the grown-up route and break it off, there are some go-to phrases we all lean on. Here are the ten most common break-up lines people use . . .

1. “We need to talk.”

2. “It’s not you, it’s me.”

3. “We want different things.”

4. “I’m not the right person for you.”

5. “I’ve been thinking . . .”

6. “I need space.”

7. “I’m not ready for a serious relationship.”

8. “I just need some time for me.”

9. “There’s someone else.”

10. “I don’t know how to tell you this, but . . .”

