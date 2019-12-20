THE MOST DISAPPOINTING GADGETS OF THE DECADE

Gizmodo.com just put together a list of the most disappointing gadgets of the 2010s. Here are some of their best picks.

1. 3D and curved televisions, 2010.

2. Nintendo Wii U, 2012.



3. Google Glass . . . those glasses with a built-in computer, 2013.

4. Amazon Fire phone, 2014.

5. Apple MacBooks with the keyboard that stopped working because of a single speck of dust, 2015.

6. The exploding Samsung Note 7, 2016.

(I feel like they forgot a few key things: Those exploding “hoverboards”, Facebook Portal, Juicero, and Moviepass, if that counts as a gadget.)