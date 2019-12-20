Listen Live

THE MOST DISAPPOINTING GADGETS OF THE DECADE

Sometimes you got to get it wrong to get it right!

By Kool Tech

Gizmodo.com just put together a list of the most disappointing gadgets of the 2010s.  Here are some of their best picks.

 

1.  3D and curved televisions, 2010.

2.  Nintendo Wii U, 2012.

3.  Google Glass . . . those glasses with a built-in computer, 2013.

4.  Amazon Fire phone, 2014.

5.  Apple MacBooks with the keyboard that stopped working because of a single speck of dust, 2015.

6.  The exploding Samsung Note 7, 2016.

 

(I feel like they forgot a few key things:  Those exploding “hoverboards”, Facebook Portal, Juicero, and Moviepass, if that counts as a gadget.)

