The Most Popular Baby Names For 2023 So Far Are Inspired By ‘Yellowstone’ Characters

Art inspires real life sometimes. When parents-to-be are looking for a solid name for their baby, they often turn to pop culture for inspiration. And the biggest show on TV is prompting parents to name their kids after the characters of ‘Yellowstone.’ The two most popular baby names right now are Dutton and Kayce.

Dutton is the surname of the main family which the show is based around.

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton, the patriarch of the family and the sixth generation to run the ranch, and Luke Grimes plays his son, Kayce Dutton.

Pop culture has always influenced baby names….website Nameberry predicting the top 23 baby names of 2023 would be influenced by celebrities like Billie Eilish, Dolly Parton and Scarlett Johansson.

THE TOP FIVE FASTEST-RISING BOYS’ NAMES IN 2022:

Dutton

Kayce

Chosen

Khaza

Eithan

THE TOP FIVE FASTEST-RISING GIRLS’ NAMES IN 2022: