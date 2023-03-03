The Most Searched Canadian Female Celebrities!

Our Canadian lady superstars get a lot of love on the internet!

Shania Twain and tennis player Bianca Andreescu top the most searched Canadian female stars in Canada, according to new research. According to online casino.ca, both Shania and Bianca have had 110,000 searches for them over the past year.

The reach was done as a lead-up to International Women’s Day! Other lady Canucks that made the list:

Avril Lavigne came in number 2 for most searches and Pamela Anderson both had 90,500 searches.

Rachel McAdams and Nina Dobrev shared third place with 60,500 searches.

Here’s the Top Ten list for Canada (ranking/name/profession/searches/rank in global searches):

1 Shania Twain Singer-songwriter 110,000 6

1 Bianca Andreescu Tennis player 110,000 33

2 Avril Lavigne Singer-songwriter 90,500 3

2 Pamela Anderson Actress 90,500 4

3 Rachel McAdams Actress 60,500 1

3 Nina Dobrev Actress 60,500 5 (Vampire Diaries)

4 Brooke Henderson Golfer 49,500 38

5 Neve Campbell Actress 40,500 8

5 Alanis Morissette Singer-songwriter 40,500 15

5 Céline Dion Singer-songwriter 40,500 29

6 Katheryn Winnick Actress 33,100 7

6 Linda Evangelista Fashion model 33,100 9

6 Elisha Cuthbert Actress 33,100 12

6 Joni Mitchell Musician 33,100 18

6 Missy Peregrym Actress 33,100 23

7 Shay Mitchell Actress 27,100 17

8 Cobie Smulders Actress 22,200 10

8 Evangeline Lilly Actress 22,200 11

8 Kim Cattrall Actress 22,200 13

8 Sandra Oh Actress 22,200 14

8 Kristin Kreuk Actress 22,200 16

8 Annie Murphy Actress 22,200 24

9 Nelly Furtado Singer-songwriter 18,100 19

9 Carly Rae Jepsen Singer-songwriter 18,100 27

9 Alessia Cara Singer-songwriter 18,100 34

9 Catherine O’Hara Actress 18,100 35

10 Nora Fatehi Actress 14,800 2

10 Anna Paquin Actress 14,800 20

10 Lilly Singh Youtuber 14,800 36

10 Tessa Virtue Ice Dancer 14,800 40