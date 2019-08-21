The New Matrix Movie, Confirmed!

It’s happening, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are confirmed for the fourth film reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity!

Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute the film. Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich made the announcement on Tuesday.

The upcoming film marks a return to the franchise 16 years in the making. The original trilogy – “The Matrix” (1999), “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003) and “The Matrix Revolutions” (2003) – generated more than $1.6 billion at the global box office.

The movie should be ready for production in 2020!