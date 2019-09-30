The NHL Is Going… PUNK?

The NHL is starting off this season with… PUNK?

Legendary band Green Day has officially partnered with the NHL to be their Wednesday Night Hockey soundtrack.

The group has signed on for two years, and has teased a new song “Fire, Ready, Aim”!

Check out the teaser below!

These rock icons are taking it to the ice. We're excited for @rockhall inductee @greenday to be the sound of Wednesday Night Hockey! #NHLGreenDay pic.twitter.com/FfDbbj0XEO — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) September 30, 2019

It’s a very interesting move by the NHL, following in the likes of the NFL who signed Carrie Underwood and Hank Williams Jr to provide their Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night themes for their broadcasts.

While the NFL has been successful, do you think this will work for the NHL?

