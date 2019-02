Oscar ratings are up but still the 2nd lowest in history!

The viewership for the 2019 Academy Awards were up slightly from last year with this awards show drawing in 29.6 million people aged 18-49! That’s up from last year when 26.5 million people tuned in. It’s a 12% increase which still doesn’t do much for the producers of the show as this year’s Oscars are the 2nd lowest rated ever!