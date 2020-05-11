THE QUARANTINE HAS MEANT MORE VIDEO GAMES, BUT FEWER SHOWERS

These past few months have had a real silver lining for people who love video games.

According to a new survey, 84% are playing video games even more than before, and 77% say no one’s judging them for spending so much time playing.

But those people in their life might be judging them for a different reason. People who’ve been upping their video games have let their personal hygiene slip.

20% say they’ve been showering less, and 16% have brushed their teeth less.

