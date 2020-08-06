The Ren & Stimpy Show Gets A Revival

Comedy Central bosses have picked up a new version of Red & Stimpy. This new take on an old 90’s show was deemed too controversial for kids’ networks, due to its dark humour and violence.

The show began in 1991and could be seen on MTV and other affiliate networks until 1996. It was revived for adult audiences as Ren and Stimpy: Adult Party Cartoon in 2003.

The series centered upon the exploits of a psychotic Chihuahua and his dimwitted cat sidekick.