The Pandemic Has Added 48 Minutes A Day Of Work To People’s Schedule

A massive study of 3.1 million people from around the world found that working from home means working more!

The researchers compared employee behaviour over two 8 week periods before and after Covid-19 lockdowns. Looking at email and meeting meta-data, the group calculated the workday lasted 48.5 minutes longer, the number of meetings increased about 13% and people sent an average of 1.4 more emails per day to their colleagues, reports Bloomberg.

The upside about all those Zoom meetings, they were shorter than the ones held in person…