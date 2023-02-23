The Rolling Stones recorded new music with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

The two surviving members of The Beatles may “come together” for the Rolling Stones’ upcoming album.

Paul McCartney, 80, and Ringo Starr, 82, are reported to be a part of a new project by the Rolling Stones.

According to Variety, McCartney has recorded bass parts during recording sessions that took place in Los Angeles in recent weeks, and Starr is also slated to play drums.

It’s currently unclear whether McCartney and Starr will end up on the same track or which songs will make the final tracklist.

It’s thought that the album will feature recorded parts from the late founding drummer Charlie Watts, who died “peacefully” in August 2021.

Jagger and Richards confirmed after Watts’ passing that he had recorded several songs before his death.

The Stones and the Beatles have been long-time acquaintances but haven’t worked together much.

The Stones’ first hit was a cover of the Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man” in 1963, and John Lennon and McCartney later sang backup on the Stones’ song “We Love You” in 1967.

The Stones have been putting out music for 60 years and have put out 30 studio albums!