The Smirnoff Ice Boxes Are Here!

Merry Christmas to us all!

Remember when it was a thing to “ice” people with Smirnoff Ice, where you’d surprise a person with a bottle of the stuff and they had to get down on one knee and chug it on the spot?  

They’ve come up with a way to revive the drinking game!  Smirnoff has designed three cardboard boxes that appear to contain kitchen appliances from a made up Italian Company.  But inside,  there’s a Smirnoff Ice just waiting for the person. 

Each box is $20 and includes the empty box plus one bottle of Smirnoff Ice.

