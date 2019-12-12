The Smirnoff Ice Boxes Are Here!

Remember when it was a thing to “ice” people with Smirnoff Ice, where you’d surprise a person with a bottle of the stuff and they had to get down on one knee and chug it on the spot?

They’ve come up with a way to revive the drinking game! Smirnoff has designed three cardboard boxes that appear to contain kitchen appliances from a made up Italian Company. But inside, there’s a Smirnoff Ice just waiting for the person.

Each box is $20 and includes the empty box plus one bottle of Smirnoff Ice.

