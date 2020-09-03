The Stars Have Been Announced For DWTS

The cast was announced on Good Morning America Wednesday!

The lineup includes Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, Tiger King star Carole Baskin, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, and more!

Other celebrities dancing are, Vernon Davis, a former tight end who won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos.

Actress Anne Heche, known for starring on the soap opera “Another World” as well as starring in films such as “Volcano” and the 1998 “Psycho”

Also dancing this year Jesse Metcalfe! Best known for starring on “Desperate Housewives” as well as for making his film debut in 2006’s “John Tucker Must Die.” And…Nelly! Grammy-winning singer!

FULL CAST:

AJ McLean – ‘BSB’

Kaitlyn Bristowe – ‘The Bachelorette’

Nelly – Hip Hop Star

Carole Baskin – ‘Tiger King’

Jesse Metcalfe – ‘Desperate Housewives’

Vernon Davis – Former NFL Player

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset’s

Johnny Weir – Pro ice skater

Anne Heche – Actress

Skai Jackson – Disney Channel alum

Justina Machado – Actress

Jeannie Mai – Host, ‘The Real’

Charles Oakley – Former NBA Player

Nev Schulman – Host of ‘Catfish’

Monica Aldama – ‘CHEER’