THE TOP TEN THINGS YOUR KIDS SAY THAT DRIVE YOU CRAZY

Your kids have a magical ability to zap your patience by repeating the same things over and over and over, right? Right? Right, mom? Right?

A new survey asked parents to name the top things their kids say, and repeat, that drive them crazy.

1. “Are we there yet?”

2. “What’s for dinner?”

3. “When is dinner?”

4. “Mom!”

5. “Do we have any food?”

6. “I don’t want to go!”

7. “Where are the good snacks?”

8. “Can I play with your phone?”

9. “Dad!”

10. “Can I go to [insert place here]?”

11. I’m not tired!

More