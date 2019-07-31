The Victoria Secret Fashion Cancelled?

The 2019 Victoria Secret Fashion Show has been Cancelled!

One model, Shanina Shaik says it is. She’s an Australian model who has walked the catwalk for Victoria Secret since 2011 and claims the company bosses are rebranding the event.

She tells the Sydney Daily Telegraph, “Unfortunately the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year… but I’m sure in the future something will happen… I’m sure they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show, because it’s the best show in the world.”

Last year’s show was held in New York around Christmas Time!