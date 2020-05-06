Listen Live

The Weeknd Released A New Song During An Episode Of ‘American Dad’

Didn't see this coming!

By Dirt/Divas

‘I’m A Virgin’ which is the song, and Weeknd himself made an appearance on the show which aired on Monday night!

Weeknd told Variety that he’s a huge fan of the show and always wanted to play a character that was opposite of what people actually think of him…

The latest episode, titled ‘A Starboy Is Born,’ was co-written by The Weeknd along with producer, Joel Hurwitz (Robot Chicken).  According to the episode’s synopsis, “Stan abducts The Weeknd to teach Roger a valuable lesson.  Meanwhile, Hayley attempts to sleep with the celebrity singer.”

