The Weeknd Released A New Song During An Episode Of ‘American Dad’
Didn't see this coming!
‘I’m A Virgin’ which is the song, and Weeknd himself made an appearance on the show which aired on Monday night!
Weeknd told Variety that he’s a huge fan of the show and always wanted to play a character that was opposite of what people actually think of him…
If it wasn’t for Stan’s “teachable moments,” we would have never have @theweeknd here…so…thanks Stan!
#TheWeeknd #AmericanDad pic.twitter.com/t47Czry2de
— American Dad (@AmericanDadTBS) May 5, 2020
The latest episode, titled ‘A Starboy Is Born,’ was co-written by The Weeknd along with producer, Joel Hurwitz (Robot Chicken). According to the episode’s synopsis, “Stan abducts The Weeknd to teach Roger a valuable lesson. Meanwhile, Hayley attempts to sleep with the celebrity singer.”