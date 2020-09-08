THERE’S A GUY WHO GETS PAID TO GO TO PEOPLE’S FUNERALS AND TELL SECRETS OR SETTLE SCORES WITH THE FAMILY

There’s a private investigator named Bill Edgar in Queensland, Australia, and he provides an amazing service: People who are dying hire him for $10,000 to show up at their funeral and tell secrets or settle scores with their family.

He’s been offering the service for two years and he’s crashed 22 funerals so far, and he’s got some stories to share.

For example, “I blend in with the mourners. I sit with the family and friends, in the middle of everybody. I was to tell the best [friend] to sit down and shut up because [my client] knew he’d been trying to have an affair with his wife.”

Another time he says he was hired to tell mourners at a biker’s funeral that his client was gay and his significant other was in the audience.

He also says his clients hire him to get rid of stuff they don’t want their family to find, like, “money, drugs, guns, or pornography.”

And if this sounds like something out of a movie, it’s going to be. Bill has signed a deal to have his life developed into a film or TV show.

