ABC has announced plans for The Little Mermaid Live and it will feature music from original film and from the Broadway stage production. The special will feature Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the lead character in Moana, taking on the role of Ariel.

Queen Latifah will be playing Ursula, and Mr. Boombastic himself, Shaggy, will be playing crab Sebastian. The Live Special will air on November 5th