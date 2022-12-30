THINGS THAT COULD BE HARD TO FIND AT THE GROCERY STORE IN 2023

When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up four common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket than others in the upcoming year so that you can stock up on them now.

BREAD

with the continuation of Russia’s war in Ukraine (GOBankingRates notes that these countries account for nearly 20% of global cereal grain production), “many bakeries and factories may struggle to obtain the necessary ingredients to make bread, leading to a potential shortage in 2023.”

Sunflower & Palm Oil

According to the Brookings Institution, in 2020, 52% of globally traded sunflower seed and oil came from Ukraine. “Currently, edible-oil supply chains are disrupted and edible-oil prices increased even higher than cereals prices,”

Champagne

Climate change greatly impacted the production of champagne, meaning it might not be as easily accessible in the next year. The publication wrote that “a rash of extreme weather that year [2021] resulted in a devastating number of crops growing fungus, leading to a smaller than average crop yield.”

Beers, Canned Food & Pet Food

A notable aluminum shortage— which began in 2020 and affects beers, canned food and also pet food— is still happening.