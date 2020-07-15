Tina Turner Is Back With A Remix Of “What’s Love Got To Do With It”

Tina Turner is coming out of retirement with what’s sure to be an epic remix to one of her iconic songs, “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

Turner worked with Norwegian producer DJ Kygo on a remix of the song. Kygo last year made a remix of Whitney Houston’s cover of “Higher Love,” which hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Kygo announced the exciting news on Instagram!

“Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ is one of my all-time favorite songs,” he wrote, adding, “It feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist. Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” was first released in 1984. Turner last toured in 2008 with her “Tina!: 50th Anniversary Tour.”