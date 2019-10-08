Listen Live

Today is #SkinnamarinkDay Celebrating Sharon, Lois & Bram

Do you still know all the words?

By Darryl on the Drive

Today is a day to celebrate one of the world’s best-loved family performers.

Formerly known as Sharon, Lois & Bram until Lois retired 19 years ago.

Sharon & Bram have been a major part of family entertainment across Canada for generations now. I remember watching ‘The Elephant Show’ growing up on CBC.

Sharon & Bram have been on their 40th Anniversary Farewell Tour, seeing audiences (parents more excited to sing the songs than their kids) one last time.

