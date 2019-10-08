Today is #SkinnamarinkDay Celebrating Sharon, Lois & Bram
Do you still know all the words?
Today is a day to celebrate one of the world’s best-loved family performers.
Share your love for Sharon, Lois & Bram by posting your Skinnamarink photos using the hashtag #skinnamarinkday! pic.twitter.com/iSAi7jzIsF
— Sharon and Bram (@SharonandBram) October 8, 2019
Formerly known as Sharon, Lois & Bram until Lois retired 19 years ago.
Sharon & Bram have been a major part of family entertainment across Canada for generations now. I remember watching ‘The Elephant Show’ growing up on CBC.
Sharon & Bram have been on their 40th Anniversary Farewell Tour, seeing audiences (parents more excited to sing the songs than their kids) one last time.
Do you remember all the words? Revisit this farewell session with @SharonandBram during #SkinnamarinkDay! https://t.co/DqVmOE784H pic.twitter.com/85VnfCjgMt
— CBC Music (@CBCMusic) October 8, 2019