Today is #SkinnamarinkDay Celebrating Sharon, Lois & Bram

Today is a day to celebrate one of the world’s best-loved family performers.

Formerly known as Sharon, Lois & Bram until Lois retired 19 years ago.

Sharon & Bram have been a major part of family entertainment across Canada for generations now. I remember watching ‘The Elephant Show’ growing up on CBC.

Sharon & Bram have been on their 40th Anniversary Farewell Tour, seeing audiences (parents more excited to sing the songs than their kids) one last time.