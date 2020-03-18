Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Released From Hospital

Hanks and his wife continue to self isolate at contracting the coronavirus while Tom was shooting a movie in Australia.

Tom has been updating fans on his condition via social media, the latest posting saying “the smallest task is tiring him out, but his symptoms aren’t getting any worse.”

“Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same,” he wrote on Instagram. “No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.”

Tom also jokes that his wife, Rita is kicking his butt playing Gin.