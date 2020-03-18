Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Released From Hospital
They are doing well
Hanks and his wife continue to self isolate at contracting the coronavirus while Tom was shooting a movie in Australia.
Tom has been updating fans on his condition via social media, the latest posting saying “the smallest task is tiring him out, but his symptoms aren’t getting any worse.”
“Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same,” he wrote on Instagram. “No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.”
Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx
Tom also jokes that his wife, Rita is kicking his butt playing Gin.