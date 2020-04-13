Tom Hanks Hosted ‘SNL’

Tom Hanks shocked fans on Saturday night by hosting ‘SNL’ remotely over the weekend. This was the first show for SNL since the pandemic hit and the first appearance for Hanks since battling COVID-19.

He opened by saying in part;

“I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus, and ever since being diagnosed I have been more like America’s dad than ever before,” the Oscar winner said. “No one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable.”

The musical guest of the show was Chris Martin. Other special guests included Adam Sandler, Tina Fey, Larry David, and Alec Baldwin.

“Saturday Night Live” is following shows like “The Tonight Show,” “The View,” and several others whose hosts have produced content from their houses.

The pre-recorded episode was the first in the show’s history. Tom and his wife Rita, both tested positive for the virus last month while in Australia.