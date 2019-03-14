Tori Spelling Isn’t Happy With Her Salary For The New Beverly Hills 90210

Tori Spelling isn’t happy about the salary attached to the new Beverly Hills 90210! An insider says that Tori isn’t satisfied with the pay because its a fraction of what they earned in the 90’s…

Tori has a lot of debt and apparently after taxes- the salary won’t put a dent in what she owes…

Tori owes $88,000 to American Express and her husband Dean McDermott owes two huge sums in taxes worth close to $1 million.

If the show is successful, perhaps they will all get a pay raise. Reality TV doesn’t pay as well which is all that she’d been doing lately! And let’s not forget that the executive producer at the time, was Aaron Spelling- Tori’s Dad!