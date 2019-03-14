Listen Live

Tori Spelling Isn’t Happy With Her Salary For The New Beverly Hills 90210

Times have changed!

By Dirt/Divas

Tori Spelling isn’t happy about the salary attached to the new Beverly Hills 90210!  An insider says that Tori isn’t satisfied with the pay because its a fraction of what they earned in the 90’s…

Tori has a lot of debt and apparently after taxes- the salary won’t put a dent in what she owes…

Tori owes $88,000 to American Express and her husband Dean McDermott owes two huge sums in taxes worth close to $1 million.

If the show is successful, perhaps they will all get a pay raise.  Reality TV doesn’t pay as well which is all that she’d been doing lately!  And let’s not forget that the executive producer at the time, was Aaron Spelling- Tori’s Dad!

