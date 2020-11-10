Listen Live

Toys Inducted Into The National Toy Hall Of Fame Are…

Sidewalk Chalk, Baby Nancy, and Jenga!

By Kool Mornings

 

This year, more than ever kids have relied on toys for fun, laughter, and joy.

This year’s top toys were selected from a list of 12 finalists.

This year, the other finalists included bingo, Breyer Horses, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi, and Yahtzee.

 

This year’s toys join the ranks of previous Hall of Fame inductees like Barbie, dominoes, and checkers, the organization announced in a press release.

Related posts

New Data Reveals That More People Are Watching Adult Content During The Work Day!

Kamala Harris Becomes the First female Vice President!

Model Sells Old Breast Implants As “Stress Balls” Makes Big Money!