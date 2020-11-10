Toys Inducted Into The National Toy Hall Of Fame Are…

This year, more than ever kids have relied on toys for fun, laughter, and joy.

This year’s top toys were selected from a list of 12 finalists.

Congratulations to the 2020 National Toy Hall of Fame inductees—Jenga, Baby Nancy, and Sidewalk Chalk. How do you think these toys stack up? #toyhall2020 #classictoys pic.twitter.com/Zczkr7NFRm — The Strong Museum (@museumofplay) November 5, 2020

This year, the other finalists included bingo, Breyer Horses, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk, Sorry!, Tamagotchi, and Yahtzee.

This year’s toys join the ranks of previous Hall of Fame inductees like Barbie, dominoes, and checkers, the organization announced in a press release.