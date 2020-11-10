Listen Live

‘Jeopardy!’ Pays TributeTo Alex Trebek In Its First Episode Since His Death

The show’s executive producer says “ He will forever be an inspiration” 

By Dirt/Divas

Following a battle with pancreatic Cancer, Alex Trebek died Sunday.

 

Alex had taped several episodes of ‘Jeopardy’ prior to his death with the first show airing on Monday.  His final day in the studio was Oct. 29, and episodes featuring Trebek will continue to air until Dec. 25.

 

Executive producer Mike Richards delivered an emotional message at the top of the show on behalf of the “Jeopardy!” family, memorializing Trebek and thanking him for all that he did.

Related posts

Kevin Hart’s Netflix Special Will Air Next Week!

Part Of Sean Connery’s Ashes Will Be Scattered In Scotland

There’s A New Lego Star Wars Holiday Movie Coming To Disney+