‘Jeopardy!’ Pays TributeTo Alex Trebek In Its First Episode Since His Death

Following a battle with pancreatic Cancer, Alex Trebek died Sunday.

Today’s show features a special message on behalf of everyone in the Jeopardy! family. 💜 Alex taped shows through December 25th, 2020. They will air as he intended, in his honor. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 9, 2020

Alex had taped several episodes of ‘Jeopardy’ prior to his death with the first show airing on Monday. His final day in the studio was Oct. 29, and episodes featuring Trebek will continue to air until Dec. 25.

Executive producer Mike Richards delivered an emotional message at the top of the show on behalf of the “Jeopardy!” family, memorializing Trebek and thanking him for all that he did.