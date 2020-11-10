Part Of Sean Connery’s Ashes Will Be Scattered In Scotland

Connery’s final wishes are to have part of his ashes scattered in his homeland of Scotland.

The first James Bond died on October 31st, and his wife revealed that his ashes will be flown to Scotland.

Sean’s wife Micheline, told the Scottish Mail on Sunday: “We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland — that was his final wish. He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland.”

Sean was living in the Bahamas at the time of his passing. Sean Connery suffered from dementia in his final years and died peacefully at his home with his wife and family surrounding him.