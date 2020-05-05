Trying To Clip Your Dog’s Nails In Lockdown? Try This Weird Trick!

Most dog grooming services are on hold right now and people are trying to clip and cut their dog’s hair and nails themselves..

If you are having issues trying to cut your dog’s nails, all you need is a hat or headband and some peanut butter!

Put a big glob of peanut butter on the rim of the hat, or the top of a headband, and when you bend down to clip your dog’s nails, they’ll be busy licking the top of your head, instead of interfering with the clipping.

Genius!