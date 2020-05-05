Stars Participating In ‘The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’

Disney just announced some of the starts involved in the singalong for Mother’s day. They include, Halsey and Shakira, Rebel Wilson and Seth Rogen.

Halsey will song “Part of your World from The Little Mermaid, while Rebel sings “Poor Unfortunate souls.”

As for Shakira will reprise her Zootopia hit “Try Everything” while Rogen gets to team up with his former Lion King cast mates Billy Eichner, Walter Russell III and Donald Glover to sing “Hakuna Matata” once more.

Here’s the current list of performances, airing Sunday, May 10 at 7PM ET on ABC:

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel & Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle & Anika Noni Rose

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen & Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” – Miguel

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer