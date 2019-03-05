Uber Driver Offers Riders A “Menu” Giving You Different Ride Options: Talkative, Silent, Therapy, and More

Do you like your Uber driver to just be quiet and leave you alone? Or do you prefer a little conversation? Depending on your mood, how do you tell your driver that you just want to chill?

An Uber driver in Seattle named George Ure has started giving his passengers some options by handing out MENUS when they get in his car.

There are five different types of rides you can pick from. The first one is called “Stand-Up,” where he’ll tell jokes and funny stories about his poor life choices…

He also offers a “Silent Ride,” where he won’t bother you at all, and a “Therapy Ride,” where you get to vent and talk about all the stuff that’s stressing you out.

The two other options on the menu are supposed to be jokes. One is “The Creepy Ride,” where he doesn’t say anything, but keeps staring at you in his rear view mirror. And the other one is “The Rude Ride,” where he just tries to be as rude as possible.

last night my uber gave me a menu on what kind of ride i wanted , pic.twitter.com/SMBBV4kVpu — Łuí (@LuisLovesGoats) February 25, 2019

