Unconfirmed: But Ace Ventura 3 May Be In The Works!

Jim Carrey starred as the iconic pet detective in two movies that brought us famous quotes that people still repeat today!

According to a publication, wegotthiscovered.com a third movie may be in the works and Carrey may be in on it!

The publication says the same source who said that Bill Murray was returning to Ghostbusters 3 says this could happen! If the reports are correct, the same production company and Warner Bros are all said to be interested!

For now, its just talk!

But if you need a Jim Carrey fix soon, you can catch him in Sonic the Hedgehog coming to theatres February 14th, 2020!