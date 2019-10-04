Undie Thieves- Take Off With $4,200 Worth Of Victoria Secret items!

Talk about getting your nickers in a knot!

Law officials in New Jersey are asking for the publics help in tracking down a few thieves who they say swiped about 400 pairs of underwear with a value of $4,200 from a local Victoria Secret!

Police are looking for a woman and two men who entered the lingerie shop on September 25th and quickly made off with the heist!

Police say that this trio has done this before, the last heist was in Yonkers and Queens N. Y.

Underwear Joke!

Men want the same thing from their underwear that they want from their women: a little bit of support, and a little bit of freedom.