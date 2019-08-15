Vacationers Would Rather Get Food Poisoning Than Sacrifice Internet

According to a new survey, 49% of respondents said not having WiFi was a bigger vacation disaster than both food poisoning, bad weather, or a lost credit card, reported the New York Post.

In fact, the only thing worse than not being able to log on to Instagram or Spotify was lost luggage, which 54% said would be a travesty.

Of the 2000 Americans polled, 75% said Internet access was more of a necessity on vacation than air conditioning (61%) or clean clothes (53%).

40% said they’d rather binge-watch their shows instead of having their morning latte.

Some other intriguing, yet not surprising, discoveries from the survey include how quickly children will turn on television upon arriving to their destination.

On average, 60% of kids wait 31 minutes until asking to turn on their TVs, or, should we say, iPads. The rest don’t even make it more than 15 minutes.

As far as adults go, 58% take just 27 minutes before inquiring about the Wi-Fi password, while the other 42% start asking within the first 15 minutes of checking in.