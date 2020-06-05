Walking The Dog Is The Best Part Of The Day While In Lockdown, survey says

Four in ten of 2,000 cat and dog owns surveyed said that having a pet during this lockdown has helped them maintain a regular routine.

More than half said having a pet with them while working from home has helped with productivity and motivation.

60 per cent said it helps get them out of bed in the morning.

43 per cent say their pet has helped reduce their anxiety. The research also revealed how cats and dogs have helped their owners get an issue off their chest – with one in 10 complaining about a colleague to their furry friend.

And 29 per cent say they have been distracted by their pet while working.

