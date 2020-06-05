Watch Blue Rodeo Perform LIVE Saturday, June 6th

Budweiser Stage had a huge lineup schedules to play this year and it would have already begun.

Considering concerts are postponed and you may have even had tickets to some of them, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music from home.

Last weekend a new concert series called, Bud Stage at Home began. It will happen Saturday’s at 8pm on CityTV.

Saturday, June 6th iconic Canadian group, Blue Rodeo perform with Alan Doyle of Great Big Sea. Be prepared to sing a long!