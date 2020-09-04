Walmart’s List of Top Toys For Christmas Is Out!

Walmart has released its top toys list for the Christmas season capitalizing on the fact the more families are spending time at home and online.

Many of the toys on this year’s list are interactive and can not only entertain kids while you’re in a zoom meeting but can also help them learn!

Like the V-tech Kidi Zoom Creator camera. It’s a 5-megapixel camera that includes a green screen and special effects backdrops to help kids produce their own videos. It will set you back $59.

The Magic in Motion Elsa doll is a top pick this year along with Blue’s Clue and You Peek a Blue a sweet plush toy that plays peek a boo. It runs about $25.

And from the popular video game Fortnite, there’s the Nerf Fortnite DG, it’s a pump-action dart gun that features a 15-dart rotating drum, so you can pump out 15 foam darts in a row before reloading.

If you want to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, here is the complete list!

Interactive Play:

Disney Princess Vanity ($49.88)

Gotta Go Flamingo ($28.82)

FurReal Mama Josie Kangaroo Pet ($67.00)

Squeakee ($58.00)

My Life As Hello Kitty Dolls ($35.00) – Walmart Exclusive

Barbie Farm Barn Playset ($74.00) – Walmart Exclusive

L.O.L. Surprise OMG REMIX Dolls ($34.88, available mid-September)

Surprise Toys

The Animal ($34.88, available October 1)

Treasure X – Sharks Treasure ($19.87)

Hatchimals Crystal Flyers ($29.77)

Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise ($69.00)

L.O.L. Surprise Clubhouse Playset ($49.88)

Ryan’s World Vending Machine ($39.82) – Walmart Exclusive

Energy-Burning Outdoor Toys

Jetson Mars Light-Up Kick Scooter ($34.94) – Walmart Exclusive

Semi-Truck and Trailer Ride-On ($249.00) – Walmart Exclusive

Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard ($148.00) – Walmart Exclusive

Razor Black Label E100 Electric Scooter ($128.00) – Walmart Exclusive

Nerf Fortnite DG ($29.97) – Walmart Exclusive

Screen-Free Indoor Entertainment

Tic Tac Tony ($9.97) – Walmart Exclusive

Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz ($19.82)

Spark Puppy Piano ($19.82) – Walmart Exclusive

Little People Launch & Loop Raceway ($49.44)

VTech Helping Heroes Fire Station ($39.82)

Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower ($44.68)

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Set ($49.67)

Megalodon Storm RC ($43.88)