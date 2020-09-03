Happiness Museum: Write This One Down For Your Post-COVID Travel List!

We’ve all developed our own list for what we’ll be doing post COVID-19, mine? Involves a lot of concerts, travelling, and mostly doing anything that wasn’t possible during this time!

This might be something to add to that list!

The Happiness Museum opened in Copenhagen in July. It’s an entire space filled with art from other cultures all about… happiness!

View this post on Instagram We are open. Vi er åbne. A post shared by The Happiness Museum (@thehappinessmuseum) on Jul 14, 2020 at 3:45am PDT

It looks really cute and it’ll teach ya a lesson on putting happiness into perspective!

Will you be going?