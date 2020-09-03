Listen Live

Happiness Museum: Write This One Down For Your Post-COVID Travel List!

If you're happy and you know it, you probably live in Copenhagen! Don't think that's how the OG goes...

By Josh, Kool Travel

We’ve all developed our own list for what we’ll be doing post COVID-19, mine? Involves a lot of concerts, travelling, and mostly doing anything that wasn’t possible during this time!

This might be something to add to that list!

The Happiness Museum opened in Copenhagen in July. It’s an entire space filled with art from other cultures all about… happiness!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We are open. Vi er åbne.

A post shared by The Happiness Museum (@thehappinessmuseum) on

It looks really cute and it’ll teach ya a lesson on putting happiness into perspective!

Will you be going?

Related posts

CHECK THIS OUT: Harry Potter Fans, Time To Take a Trip To Pickering

MUST WATCH: A Stunt Involving David Blaine, Balloons, And A SERIOUS DROP!

Wait… Does That Say Pokemon… OH MY!