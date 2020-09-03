Happiness Museum: Write This One Down For Your Post-COVID Travel List!
If you're happy and you know it, you probably live in Copenhagen! Don't think that's how the OG goes...
We’ve all developed our own list for what we’ll be doing post COVID-19, mine? Involves a lot of concerts, travelling, and mostly doing anything that wasn’t possible during this time!
This might be something to add to that list!
The Happiness Museum opened in Copenhagen in July. It’s an entire space filled with art from other cultures all about… happiness!
It looks really cute and it’ll teach ya a lesson on putting happiness into perspective!
Monthly reflection: 1 month of sharing happiness The Happiness Museum has been open for one month! Since opening we have: – Welcomed over 600 guests, young and old, who have joined us to learn more about the good life. – Seen people wearing our tote bags (and huge smiles) around Copenhagen after their visit. – Spread the word in English, Danish and German. – Learned what happiness means to all of you, and heard your happiest memories. What a month! We look forward to see how much happiness the next month will hold.
Will you be going?