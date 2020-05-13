Want to Get Your Hair Done? This Is Could Be The Deal When Salons Reopen

We are all waiting, hoping that the announcement from the Province Thursday includes the reopening of hair salons and barbers! But if and when our stylists can give us much needed haircuts, the experience will be very different for a while.

These are some of the guidelines laid out for hair salons to reopen in the GTA. Please note that guidelines may differ from city to city.

Here’s what to expect!

– Arrive in clean clothing, with only your personal device and form of payment.

– Attend appointments alone. Friends, family members, children and/or pets will be asked to stay at home.

– Haircut clients will be asked to arrive with clean, dry hair without any styling product(s) applied.

– Shampoo services will be available for the purpose of removing colour only.

– Blow-dry services will be temporarily unavailable.