The Top TV Shows People Started Watching While Social Distancing
What have you been watching?
The streaming search engine Reelgood has a list of the top TV shows its users are watching for the first time since March 16th, when COVID-19 started forcing people to start social distancing.
They then calculated the first-time streams for those top titles and ranked them accordingly. Here are the Top 10:
1. “Ozark”, Netflix, 2017-present
2. “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness”, Netflix, 2020
3. “Breaking Bad”, AMC, 2008-2013
4. “Game of Thrones”, HBO, 2011-2019
5. “Westworld”, HBO, 2016-present
6. “Better Call Saul”, AMC, 2015-present
7. “The Office”, NBC, 2005-2013
8. “The Good Place”, NBC, 2016-2020
9. “Stranger Things”, Netflix, 2016-present
10. “The Walking Dead”, AMC, 2010-present