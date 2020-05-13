Listen Live

The Top TV Shows People Started Watching While Social Distancing

What have you been watching?

By Dirt/Divas

The streaming search engine Reelgood has a list of the top TV shows its users are watching for the first time since March 16th, when COVID-19 started forcing people to start social distancing.

They then calculated the first-time streams for those top titles and ranked them accordingly.  Here are the Top 10:

 

1.  “Ozark”, Netflix, 2017-present

 

2.  “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness”, Netflix, 2020

 

3.  “Breaking Bad”, AMC, 2008-2013

 

4.  “Game of Thrones”, HBO, 2011-2019

 

5.  “Westworld”, HBO, 2016-present

 

6.  “Better Call Saul”, AMC, 2015-present

 

7.  “The Office”, NBC, 2005-2013

 

8.  “The Good Place”, NBC, 2016-2020

 

9.  “Stranger Things”, Netflix, 2016-present

 

10.  “The Walking Dead”, AMC, 2010-present

